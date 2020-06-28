Two Sigma Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41,602 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of RADA Electronic Ind. worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in the first quarter worth $41,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Ind. during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

Several research firms have commented on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded RADA Electronic Ind. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

RADA stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.06. RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $288.54 million, a PE ratio of -166.25 and a beta of 1.14.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.01. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $15.07 million during the quarter.

RADA Electronic Ind. Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.