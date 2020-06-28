Two Sigma Investments LP Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) by 199.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,482 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Oceaneering International worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Oceaneering International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.90 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

