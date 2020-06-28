Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,331 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 163.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $3,231,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 86.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 102,271 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 195,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,472 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 116.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDTX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

