Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,604 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.06% of Molecular Templates worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $662.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

