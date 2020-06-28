Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of Guaranty Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Shares of GNTY opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Guaranty Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.