Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.07% of Meredith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,080,000 after buying an additional 31,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Meredith by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meredith from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.83). Meredith had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a positive return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

