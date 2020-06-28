Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 18,296 Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.05% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 89.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $676.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel purchased 5,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,961.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.