Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 13,377 Shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Neenah were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neenah during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Neenah by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Neenah in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NP opened at $46.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $796.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter. Neenah had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Neenah Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.63 per share, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,942 shares in the company, valued at $741,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Neenah to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neenah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

