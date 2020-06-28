Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 171,695 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171,695 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Quad/Graphics worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 348.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quad/Graphics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Quad/Graphics by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quad/Graphics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUAD stock opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

