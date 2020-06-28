Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 243,841 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,430,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,530,000 after buying an additional 308,814 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 5.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,874,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,076.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,001 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,258,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after purchasing an additional 271,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after purchasing an additional 628,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of EPC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.19.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

