Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 36,473 Shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Forterra worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forterra by 33,684.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Forterra in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 64.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Forterra by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 247,671 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 98,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $627.69 million, a P/E ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. Forterra Inc has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks cut Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

