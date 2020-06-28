Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 46,397 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,397 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 475,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 291,640 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the 1st quarter worth $2,389,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the first quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 59.9% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 232,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,280,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 80,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

NASDAQ SONA opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.53.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

