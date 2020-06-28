Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 55,138 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Lumber Liquidators worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $13.48.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

LL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

