Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 85,115 Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,115 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.17% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,873,000 after acquiring an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 25,861 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 452,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

AMAG opened at $7.28 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.34.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

