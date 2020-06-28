Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $369,000 Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2,703.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KTB shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $16.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.05. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.