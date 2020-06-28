Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.