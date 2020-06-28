Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UL) has trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news sentiment score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra boosted their target price on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Unilever has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

