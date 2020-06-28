UNITE Group (LON:UTG) PT Raised to GBX 1,000

UNITE Group (LON:UTG) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UTG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UNITE Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.27) to GBX 932 ($11.86) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 840 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,055.25 ($13.43).

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 933 ($11.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. UNITE Group has a one year low of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.19). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 845.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,032.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -29.62.

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

