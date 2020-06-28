United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stake in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Wendys were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Wendys by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,676,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,708,000 after acquiring an additional 895,346 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Wendys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,670,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,612,000 after acquiring an additional 372,254 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,689,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after acquiring an additional 239,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wendys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,771,000 after acquiring an additional 84,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,163,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $21.06 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at $17,939,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 20,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $425,276.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,905.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 558,661 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,556 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Wendys from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

