United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Opko Health were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OPK. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 108.3% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Opko Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Opko Health by 37.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Opko Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in Opko Health by 148.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 33,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,861.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 2,630,517 shares of company stock worth $4,189,609 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Opko Health stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Opko Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

