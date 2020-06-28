United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 10,150 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $8,790,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.94, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Danske cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.