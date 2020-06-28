Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 202.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984,814 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Univar worth $31,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Univar by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Univar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Univar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNVR. Investec upgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Univar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of Univar stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. Univar Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Univar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $150,360.00. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $3,370,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

