Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Down 8.3%

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.64, 3,493,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,045% from the average session volume of 305,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $236.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $292,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 40,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $306,726.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 633,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,118.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,861 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Fondren Management LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

