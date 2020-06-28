Upwork Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 6,713 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,237 call options.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Upwork has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -74.26 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

In other Upwork news, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 96,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,614.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,031.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $284,387.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 128.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

