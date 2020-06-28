VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded VALEO/S to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered shares of VALEO/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of VALEO/S to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:VLEEY opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. VALEO/S has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

VALEO/S Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

