Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.14

Visible Gold Mines Inc (CVE:VGD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 197000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

About Visible Gold Mines (CVE:VGD)

Visible Gold Mines Inc acquires and explores for gold mineral deposits in Canada. The company holds interests in the Hazeur property covering 61 mining claims in the Chibougamau Township; Project 167 consisting of 667 mining claims located in the James Bay territory in Quebec; Piko property covering 49 mining claims situated in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec; and Veronic property consisting of 120 mining claims located in Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Québec.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Visible Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visible Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.