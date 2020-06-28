Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOD. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 190 ($2.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 148 ($1.88) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

VOD opened at GBX 125.24 ($1.59) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.42. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39). The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

