VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VLPNY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $4.50.

VLPNY opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $6.30.

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

