Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $93.28

Shares of Wacoal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:WACLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $93.28 and last traded at $93.28, with a volume of 2669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Wacoal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($5.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.34 million during the quarter. Wacoal had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.65%.

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets women's intimate apparel primarily in Japan. It operates through three segments: Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), and Peach John. The company offers foundation garments, including brassieres and girdles; and lingerie, such as slips, bra-slips, and women's briefs.

