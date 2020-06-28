Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on W. Citigroup cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wayfair from $63.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.81.

Shares of W stock opened at $201.94 on Friday. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $221.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $74,901.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $71,537.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,896,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,326 shares of company stock worth $12,513,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% in the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after buying an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,295,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,237,000 after buying an additional 623,098 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

