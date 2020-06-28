Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Given Hold Rating at Liberum Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Weir Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.30) to GBX 985 ($12.54) in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,190 ($15.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,218.20 ($15.50).

LON WEIR opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($13.85) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,000.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,153.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.44. Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

