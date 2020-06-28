Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.27) to GBX 1,200 ($15.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.09) to GBX 1,150 ($14.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.45) to GBX 1,190 ($15.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Weir Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,060 ($13.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,218.20 ($15.50).

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,088.50 ($13.85) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,000.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,153.56. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -7.44. Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 608.60 ($7.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,640 ($20.87).

In related news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,864 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 973 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £47,326.72 ($60,235.10). Also, insider John Heasley sold 10,980 shares of Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.25), for a total value of £71,150.40 ($90,556.70).

About Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

