Wells Fargo & Co Increases RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $20.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REAL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. RealReal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.94.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.48. RealReal has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.36 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 60.41% and a negative net margin of 34.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) EPS. Analysts forecast that RealReal will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 25,113 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $329,482.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 235,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 343,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $4,206,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,657,962 shares of company stock worth $20,870,156. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Great Hill Partners L.P. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter worth about $187,873,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after buying an additional 1,727,391 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,874,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 132.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,124,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RealReal by 178.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 571,811 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

