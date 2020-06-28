Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,236 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.49% of Washington Federal worth $9,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Washington Federal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall acquired 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $97,591.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,440.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. Washington Federal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 9.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

