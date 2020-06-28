Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 145,101 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,101 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Advanced Disposal Services worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,216,000 after buying an additional 3,296,945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,915 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth about $98,971,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,998,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,553,000 after purchasing an additional 301,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Disposal Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.15.

NYSE:ADSW opened at $30.15 on Friday. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Advanced Disposal Services had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Disposal Services Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

