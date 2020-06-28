WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Trading Down 11.9%

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) were down 11.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.32, approximately 3,735,354 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 865% from the average daily volume of 387,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WOW shares. ValuEngine upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Raymond James cut WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp upgraded WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,863,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,314,000 after purchasing an additional 805,143 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 301.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 801,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

