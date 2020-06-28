Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,713,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,678,000 after purchasing an additional 917,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 154.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Williams Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.62%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

