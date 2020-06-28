Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,349 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSM. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $88.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, Director Adrian D. P. Bellamy bought 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.55 per share, with a total value of $485,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,366.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,262,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,566,560.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,919 shares of company stock worth $9,523,322 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

