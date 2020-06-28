Wilmington’s (WIL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wilmington (LON:WIL) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON WIL opened at GBX 132 ($1.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.21. The stock has a market cap of $120.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.51. Wilmington has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 274 ($3.49).

About Wilmington

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. This segment focuses on international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

