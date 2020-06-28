WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WCAGY. HSBC lowered WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nord/LB cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of WCAGY opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.51. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $87.75.

About WIRECARD AG/ADR

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

