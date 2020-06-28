Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $11.50. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Workhorse Group traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 40627299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

WKHS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $4.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 733,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,560,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

