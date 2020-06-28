Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.31, but opened at $2.72. Xeris Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 357,015 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xeris Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

The stock has a market cap of $102.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.82.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.03. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 323.82% and a negative net margin of 3,100.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $78,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,100.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul R. Edick acquired 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 95,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,045.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after buying an additional 2,198,541 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,336,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

