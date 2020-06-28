Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,057,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,070,000 after acquiring an additional 368,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xperi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,474,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,289,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 33,851 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. Xperi Corp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.86 million, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.00 million. Analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

XPER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Xperi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.