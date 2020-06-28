Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Theratechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Theratechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $44.60, indicating a potential downside of 1.98%. Theratechnologies has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 176.19%. Given Theratechnologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Theratechnologies is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Theratechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 38.4% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A -64.21% -57.03% Theratechnologies -24.77% -59.18% -14.15%

Risk & Volatility

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theratechnologies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and Theratechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A N/A -$81.03 million ($2.30) -19.78 Theratechnologies $63.22 million 2.56 -$12.50 million ($0.14) -15.00

Theratechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Y-mAbs Therapeutics. Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theratechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Theratechnologies beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

