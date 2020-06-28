Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.37 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will announce sales of $9.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.68 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $12.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year sales of $47.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.43 billion to $49.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.80 billion to $56.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.81.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 123.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,977,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $92.48 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $58.38 and a twelve month high of $151.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

