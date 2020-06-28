Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $95.42 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) will announce sales of $95.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.98 million and the highest is $95.80 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $78.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $392.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.40 million to $394.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $462.54 million, with estimates ranging from $438.00 million to $474.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.85%. The firm had revenue of $94.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.38. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $66.01.

In related news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock worth $535,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rapid7 by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,751,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

