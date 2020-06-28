Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 493.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.70 million, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,114,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,354,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,478 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $9.48 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

