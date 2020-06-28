Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 493.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.70 million, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.62% and a negative net margin of 7,324.48%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% during the first quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,114,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,354,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 66,478 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $9.48 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.