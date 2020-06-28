Zacks: Brokerages Expect Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will post sales of $632.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $643.05 million and the lowest is $626.16 million. Energizer posted sales of $647.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energizer had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -90.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,804.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,858,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

