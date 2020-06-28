Zacks: Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) will report sales of $260.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $256.50 million and the highest is $263.04 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $289.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.37 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

