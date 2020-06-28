Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $888.33 Million

Analysts expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to announce $888.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $756.00 million to $1.17 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $6.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.43 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

